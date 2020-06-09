To the editor:
On Friday, June 5, 2020, The Sun Chronicle ran an article by William J. Kole of The Associated Press on the front page of The Sun Chronicle about Crispus Attucks who was killed during the Boston Massacre (“As nation confronts old demons of racism, a 1770 killing is resurrected.”)
The article indicated that Crispus was the first casualty of the revolution. But he was not. The first person was Christopher Seider, an 11-year-old boy who was killed three weeks before the Boston Massacre. Christopher was part of a crowd outside the house of a British Customs Agent, who fired into the crowd. Samuel Adams, staged the biggest funeral Boston had ever seen for Christopher.
This can be found by searching “Boston tax revolts leading to the death of a boy” on Google.
John Kane
Mansfield
