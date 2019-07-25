Fleeced by ambulance services
To the editor:
I am writing to let people know that ambulance bills are wrong. I was having heart problems on Jan. 30, 2019, and went to North Attleboro Urgent Care. They then sent me to Miriam Hospital in Providence. I got a bill for $2,102 from the North Attleboro Fire Department’s ambulance provider from Rowley, Mass. This was for eight miles. Now if I don’t pay they will report me to the credit bureau and will give me bad credit. Medicare won’t pay anything on this. Is this fraud or what?
Paul Wagstaff
Attleboro
