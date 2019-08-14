To the editor:
A big “thank you” goes to Scott Martin and the United States Postal Service workers out of Taunton for their incredible food drive and numerous donations from local residents to the Cupboard of Kindness food pantry in Norton. Your hard work and generosity are very much appreciated!
Gloria Barker
Norton
