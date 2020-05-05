To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol’s letter to the editor demanding Democrats must believe Tara Reade’s accusations of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be a case of do as we say, not as we do. (“Will the Democrats believe Tara Reade?” May 4)
While I believe Reade’s story deserves to be heard, I do wonder where Bristol was when more than two dozen women credibly accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Was she writing letters demanding they be heard? Where were all the letters from Trump supporters demanding Christine Blasey Ford be believed? Or do Democrats have to believe all women, but Trump apologists only have to believe those who accuse someone polling better than Trump?
I believe Reade may well have been treated inappropriately by then Senator Biden, but do wonder where she was in 2008 when he ran for president, then vice president? What made her come forward now? It’s extremely brave to come forward with such allegations, given how many simply dismiss their accusations.
So while we hear Reade, perhaps we could also hear from some of Trump’s accusers, too. They deserve to be heard, and we deserve to hear all of them.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
