Forget about the Sox; it’s almost football season
To the editor:
My opinion of our beloved Red Sox so far, as Don Meredith used to croon: “Put out the lights, the party’s over.”
The Red Sox were great last season and all things good went their way. Then the front office acted like giddy teenagers and the threw millions of dollars away to players who really hadn’t earned it over a full season. Early this season, with Chris Sale under contract for one more year, they gave him a multi-year new contract. So money is tight now and good pitching hard to find in July.
Speaking of July, the Patriots will soon be back on the practice field and we can put the Red Sox on the back burner.
Bye for now, I’m heading to the beach.
Joe Wilson,
Port Orange, Fla.
