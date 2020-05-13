Dear Neighbors,
My name is Jack Kerzner. I am running for selectman and I am asking for your vote. First, allow me to introduce myself and then explain to you, why I may be the best candidate to fill the position.
I am a retired Licensed Counseling Psychologist, having practiced in Foxboro from 1985 to 2017. Kerzner Associates, P.C. still stands today, under new ownership, at 30 Mechanic St., as a multidisciplinary mental health practice, which I began in 1983. My experience as a psychologist and business owner over the decades, has fortunately schooled me well, and I believe, help qualify me for town office.
Speaking of school, I hold three degrees in psychology, the last being a doctorate from Boston University. My education and business experience all came to an end three years ago when I sold the practice and retired.
So, it was time to reinvent myself. I decided I would volunteer and did just that. I've driven disabled veterans to medical appointments, mentored inmates at the Norfolk County Correctional Center and finally, I tutor third graders in the Walpole School System.
All of this history hopefully, leads me to the next step in my journey, as your selectman. The bottom line is that my passion in life is serving others in need. I'm driven by the belief in "paying it forward" and now, it makes sense to do so on a wider scale. I ask that you consider the above when voting.
I understand that I haven't served town government, but I would hope this apparent weakness is compensated for, by my strengths. I am a communicator, a decision maker, a collaborator and a leader. I work quite well under pressure and have over 30 years of business experience. Most of all I have deep compassion for the needs of my neighbors, especially in the era of COVID-19. If you, my friends, my neighbors, and the citizens of Foxboro want strong compassionate leadership, then I am your guy.
Thank you for reading. Please stay safe.
Jack Kerzner
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.