To the editor:
I am writing to comment on a recent article in your paper that reported that the Foxboro Board of Selectman have decided to fly a corporate banner from the same flagpole and beneath the flag of the United States. (“Selectmen opt to keep Patriots banner aloft on Foxboro Common,” Page A1, Sept 25)
I once swore an oath to “… support and defend the Constitution of the United States …,’’ and I continue to respect that oath. I still get a lump in my throat when the flag passes in review.
Thus, it is with mixed emotions that I defend the board’s decision as an expression of free speech even though the decision is wrong-headed and shows disrespect for the United States flag.
I will defend their right of expression even though I am saddened that they have so little regard for the proper care and respect for our flag.
As noted by the selectmen, the Flag Code is guidance and is not legally binding.
But is it too much to ask that our flag be accorded a proper display of respect and not cluttered with a corporate flag competing for attention?
The Flag Code is guidance developed by interested parties including the military and veteran’s organizations and approved by our representatives in Congress.
It expresses the guiding principle that “… no disrespect should be shown to the flag …,” and described as disrespectful is “… advertising signs … fastened to a staff or halyard from which the (United States) flag is flown.”
Is it too much to ask that our flag be accorded a singular place of honor?
Lee Ashcraft, captain, USN Retired
Attleboro
