Foxboro town manager is overpaid
To the editor:
We see that Foxboro Town Manager Bill “Rockefeller” Keegan got another raise.
He is probably the highest paid employee this town has ever had. He will probably be close to a millionaire when he retires. We do not think he deserves this kind of money.
Ron and Elaine Aspray
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.