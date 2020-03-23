To the editor:
In these days of social distancing, there is no better way to get needed exercise and calm our spirits than by taking a walk in the woods. Alone, or with a friend (at a comfortable distance), this is a perfect time to reconnect with nature. The beauty of spring flowers emerging while the sounds of wildlife abound can sooth one’s soul in these challenging times.
There are many trails here in Attleboro and probably some that you have never tried. You can find some of them on the website of the Attleboro Land Trust: attleborolandtrust.org.
The Covid19 virus is a phenomenon of nature. It’s occurrence is a reminder that we humans are part of a larger natural ecosystem that is constantly changing and evolving.
While we have the ability to manage the natural world in some ways — like arresting this virus — we also have done great damage to the natural world over the past century by polluting the waters and the air and by driving thousands of species of wildlife to extinction.
A regular walk in the woods can be a healthy reminder that we humans enjoy a great gift: a wonderfully hospitable world filled with resources and possibilities. But we must care for our world, and do it now, before it’s too late.
Roy Belcher
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.