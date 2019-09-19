To the editor:
I am writing to you in response to the article about the Highland Park Cross-Country Invitational this weekend (“City to host giant cross country meet,” Sept. 18).
I had the great privilege to run for Coach Martin Tighe at Attleboro High School during the early 2000s. I also had the great opportunity to train with Bishop Feehan High School Coach Bob L’Homme at cross-country camp over the course of two summers.
These two great positive coaches combined with former coach Peter Lacasse at Attleboro High instilled in me a lifelong love of running and the sport of cross-country.
I ran for four years at Norwich University not because I was an all-star, but because of my love for the sport and the team environment.
While at Norwich, my teammates and I never had a home meet. This is why I am downright elated at the thought of what is coming to Highland Park this weekend.
As a high school or college athlete, we lived for large invitational meets. The thought that we could participate in one and not have to drive to Franklin Park or Massasoit never occurred to us. So thank you to the Doran Family for setting this process in motion. Thank you to the two coaching titans for organizing this. The potential for Highland Park begins with events like this.
Down the road this course could become a fixture on the Mass. state coaches list for class championships.
I can envision local food trucks benefiting from this in the future. Well done everyone and best wishes for great weather!
Matthew Magliozzi
Attleboro
