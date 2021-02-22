To the editor:
To the readers who followed the Robinhood/Gamestop saga, watching the first congressional hearing on the matter, was a frustrating experience.
Questioning was largely focused on the operations of Robinhood (the brokerage firm). It seems that improvements regarding compliance and investor investment suitability can be made at Robinhood.
Comparatively, much less time was devoted to the social media activities of Keith Gill of Brockton. Gill was a social media, “star,” who repeatedly advanced the virtues of Gamestop. He was a licensed investment professional. Gamestop has been unprofitable for the past two fiscal years and generated a negative cash flow for the past year. This company’s business model appears to be obsolete. It is the,”blockbuster,” of video games. Gill reportedly took an approximate investment of $53,000 and turned it into $40 million before the stock returned to reality and crashed.
Gill’s social media communications should be investigated to determine how many unsophisticated investors invested in this clearly unsuitable investment and were influenced by his enthusiasm for this less-than-appealing stock. Some of his followers probably made money, others probably did not. The issue to be answered is to have Gill explain, in detail, as to why this financially challenged company was such a compelling buy. For many years, “Pump and Dump,” schemes have been investigated on Wall Street. The stock is promoted and then sold when new, unsuspecting buyers, come to buy the stock at inflated levels. The matter deserves further scrutiny by regulators.
James Betts
Mansfield
