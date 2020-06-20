To the editor:
The Bloomberg News editorial offered in The Sun Chronicle (“Congress needs to prevent a flight from college,” June 19, Opinion) suggests the solution to higher education problems is a ‘sustained and comprehensive government response.’ Perfect. More government involvement. More money spent. Reasonable thinkers understand that government involvement more often than not involves inefficiency, corruption, and squandering tax- payer money.
It is no surprise that a Bloomberg writer would suggest higher education woes are a government (i.e. tax-payer) problem. Facts presented in the article note that many drop-outs from college never return to school and are ‘more likely to default on student loans.’ There is no mention of how many drop-outs should have never been admitted to college or chose to enroll in a program that had little potential to support repayment of student loans.
The real problem is the government should have never gotten into the student loan business. Suggesting deeper involvement is ludicrous. Private lenders would most likely perform more rigorous due diligence before granting loans to many whose background, ability, or choice for area of study is questionable in regard to loan repayment potential.
There is a suggestion that four-year institutions make it easier to transfer credits between schools: accepting work completed in two-year schools.
Anyone who has attended classes in community colleges and also completed work at rigorous four year institutions understand the academic requirements are not comparable. This suggestion reflects lack of knowledge with regard to the academic rigor and expected outcomes involved with different institutions.
Overall, the article presents a pervasive progressive argument that the government is the solution to all woes. Throw more tax-payer money at any issue and all will be good.
Most would agree that higher education costs have grown at some sort of ridiculously exorbitant rate but expecting the government to solve the problem at the expense of tax payers is not the answer.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
