To the editor:
Yes, I’m so glad I’m not a Republican! I would be hanging my head in disgrace.
The continued denial by this president and his sycophant GOP congress that Joe Biden is the duly elected president elect only heaps shame upon their party.
At the expense of national security, Biden is being denied the daily intelligence briefings he needs to form a new administration. The Republican congress is molly coddling this wining juvenile president because they are afraid of his base. What a bunch of sniveling cowards.
We have watched Mitch McConnell and his merry band of Trump loyalists stand by silently as Trump completely botched the pandemic response. Thousands have died needlessly.
We have seen his super spreader rallies all across this nation, promoting the idea that wearing masks and social distancing is for losers.
He’s left in his wake sickness and death, and they all knew this would happen. It is tantamount to murder.
I’m so glad I’m not a Republican!
We have all seen the president’s tweets with his far out conspiracy theories; calling for the arrest of his political rivals; his not so subtle support of QAnon, Proud Boys, the Boogaloo movement, and all the other wack job organizations that follow him, yet the GOP is standing with their dear leader.
We have watched this president separate babies from their migrant mothers; embrace despots around the world while disparaging our allies; not only not do anything about climate change, but actually turning back environmental regulations already in place, and still the GOP remains silent.
I’m so glad I’m not an evangelical having supported this antichrist. Good riddance to Donald Trump and his lying fraudulent presidency.
I thank God Joe Biden won the election.
Barry Close
Norton
