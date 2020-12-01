To the editor:
It was a pleasant surprise to see that Bob Foley will now have a weekly column in this newspaper. What a welcome addition. Finally, we get a columnist to put out the facts as they really are and express the opinions of so many of us who are so often these days drowned out by the viciousness and disgracefulness of so many that write in here and others that offer their “voice”.
The fact that there were over a half dozen negative readers that offered nothing but negative, disingenuous opinions of Foley and insulted him and degraded him, is testament as to how badly and how low the Democrats have sunk to and that this is a needed column. It has been long, long overdue.
Look at the attacks after just a few columns … My gosh. It is going to be a rough row to hoe, Bob. But like a true conservative, I know you will stay the course. Good Luck, Bob!
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
