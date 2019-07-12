To the editor:
This letter is a response to Paul Ruzanski’s letter, “Both parties are to blame for our mess,” (Opinion, July 9).
The first point to address is his equating the KKK with the Democratic party of today. Granted it was the southern democrats who “created” the KKK after the Civil War, but those democrats have morphed into today’s Republicans.
The Republican party now uses this race card as one of their ways to play the divide and conquer strategy to gain power even though they represent a small minority, namely, the super wealthy, in our country.
As far as blaming both parties for the mess we have, I feel it is important to point out some crucial differences that show why the average Joe should support the Democrats instead of Republicans.
First is the problem with money buying our politicians which is a major factor in undermining our democracy.
Democrats have tried to limit the amount of money that can be donated to politicians, but with the passage of Citizens United and the ruling that corporations “are people”, both of which Republicans support and Democrats oppose, the Democrats have no choice but to suck up to rich donors as well in order to be competitive.
On other issues, such as, a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for all, free college tuition, climate change, paid family leave, reasonable gun controls, jobs for the future (like solar, building an infrastructure for electric cars, etc.) are all geared towards improving the lives of the majority of Americans, not just the wealthy few.
One final comment — it’s pretty clear that the world’s impression of the United States was much more favorable under President Obama than it is under President Trump.
Paul Peckham
Plainville
