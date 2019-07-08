GOP: Party that operates on peddling fear
To the editor:
Some people question why I always vote Democrat but over the course of my lifetime there has never been another choice because the Republican party has run a “politics of fear” agenda for as long as I can remember and it still continues here in 2019.
In the 1950s it was Joe McCarty pushing his “politics of fear’ looking for communists in all walks of American life. He ruined so many people’s lives and even drove some of them to suicide. The fear he pushed griped the entire country. He was eventually exposed for his lies, run out of office, and died from alcoholism. Maybe his evil ways came back to haunt him.
Then in 2002 George Bush used the “politics of fear” to try to convince the American public that Iraq had a nuclear weapon that they were going to use against our country. Again more lies and pushing the fear factor from the leader of the GOP. Remember how Republican after Republican went on TV to repeat the lie of “the mushroom cloud” that would destroy us all. How many brave Americans died for that lie? How many more have been permanently disabled?
Now we have Donald Trump telling us of the evil immigrants at our southern border who want to get into our country only to commit crimes such as rape and murder. Trump is clueless to reality and could never understand it was immigrants that built this country in the first place while they were seeking a better life for their families.
Most people just shrug their shoulders and could care less about this history of the “politics of fear” coming from Republicans. Maybe they will get the message if they become the next target of hate. Republicans never seem to have anything positive to say, it’s all doom and gloom. Life is tough enough without listening to that negative drum beat all the time.
I am hoping that 2020 brings an end to Trump and his hatred, racism, ignorance and fear mongering. It would be a good start to try to bring America together again.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.