To the editor:
I write in response to Peter Gay’s rhetoric published on Feb. 15 (“A party of cowards,” Opinion).
The Democratic Party made the affirmation that the “impeachment” of private citizen Donald Trump as Constitutional in sharp contrast to the vast majority of Republican.
Gay states senators Michael Crapo, Charles Grassley, James Inhofe, Mitch McConnell and Richard Shelby, voted “in support of Trump” (they actually voted to uphold the Constitution) and were present for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. Clinton was charged with “lying to Congress while under oath.”
Gay minimizes Clinton’s conduct. Clinton didn’t lie to Congress to hide an affair — the charges stemmed from a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by Paula Jones and from Clinton’s own testimony denying he had sex with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office.
President Clinton, too, was acquitted on party lines. His impeachment was Constitutional as he held office at the time and there was a definable remedy.
What is particularly disturbing in Gay’s column is his race-baiting description of those senators as “white” and “supremacists.”
Notable millionaires made in office include Joe Biden (and son Hunter and brother Jim), Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, and, yes, Mitch McConnell. And who can forget VP Kamala Harris accusing Biden of being a segregationist?
Trump’s attorney, Michael Van Der Veen, appeared on CBS and said his family, home, and business are now “under siege.” Were these attacks incited by the rhetoric of VP Harris, Pelosi, and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer?
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.