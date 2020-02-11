To the editor:
According to an article in the Feb. 5 edition of The Sun Chronicle, Republican state chairman Jim Lyons tried to belittle Democrats by claiming we spend a lot of time at cocktail parties. (“Feeney supports climate change legislation,’ Page A1)
This attempt to play the phony elitism card while complaining about climate change legislation is unforgivable and is an insult to the local high school students cited in the article who are rightly concerned about their futures if climate change goes unchecked.
I hope rank-and-file Republicans will not sit by while their leaders pursue partisan advantage, rather than act to avert the climate crisis that we all face.
We need to find common purpose and apply common sense. A stitch in time saves nine. But it must be done in time.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
