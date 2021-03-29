To the editor:
The current move by legislatures in more than a few “red states” to suppress the vote in future elections should be cause for deep concern for Americans.
It is quite ironic that these self-same legislatures were complicit in supporting Trump’s claim to massive voter fraud in 2020.
To those people who continue to support the Republican party and it’s agendas, I must come to the conclusion that you choose to ignore this blatant attack on our most fundamental right: to vote with the knowledge that elections will be held fairly and that results will not be subjected to frivolous claims of fraud.
In addition to the suppression of voting rights, the continuing assault on re-productive rights is an ominous indicator that our democracy is in peril of giving way to pandering to special interest groups at the expense fair and balanced government.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
