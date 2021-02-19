Baker is failing city on vaccines
To the editor:
What is going on with the governor? Why doesn’t Attleboro get more shots? I am waiting for Johnson and Johnson to send some here. One shot is enough for me. I can’t wait in line as I need to get to a bathroom often and quickly. I am deaf and can’t call or go online. What to do?
Paul Wagstaff
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.