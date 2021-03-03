Grandparents on front line
To the editor:
When I read the article by Tom Reilly in the March 2 edition of The Sun Chronicle (“North schools set for return, Page A1), all I could think was that’s fine just please get me a COVID-19 vaccination shot first.
What no one has mentioned is that many of these children spend a major portion of their day with their grandparents while their parents work. Before the pandemic, I was pleasantly surprised when taking my grandkids to activities because of the amount of grandparents there with me. I had thought I would be surrounded by young parents. Fact is, many grandparents are watching the kids and to feel safe we need to be protected.
Carol Megna
North Attleboro
