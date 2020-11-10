To the editor:
In regards to letters to the editor from Ellen Curran and Aldo Ferrario (“A vote for Trump IS deplorable,” by Curran and “Columnist shouldn’t make excuses for Trump supporters,” by Ferrario, Voice of the public, Nov. 9)
Curran and Ferrario are the ones who are deplorable. You insult and carry out abusive rants against anyone who doesn’t agree with your political beliefs.
You know nothing about other people’s lives yet you seem to think it’s OK to spew hatred on them. Shame on you. You apparently don’t have the sense to be ashamed of yourself. I for one resent being called ignorant, hateful, racist and a mindless pod.
Shame on The Sun Chronicle for publishing such hateful letters.
Andrea Flanagan
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.