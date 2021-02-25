To the editor:
I just wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate Bishop Feehan High School Coach Dean O’Connor and his boys’ basketball team on winning the inaugural CCL Cup. I am truly thrilled for the success that this group enjoyed.
Although I was unable to get to any of the games due to having my own program, as well as pandemic restrictions, it was nonetheless enjoyable to follow this group’s terrific season behind the scenes.
In particular, I would like to personally congratulate Jack Campbell, Adam Drummond, Charlie Olson, and Billy Oram for their tremendous careers.
Having had them as campers several years ago, I can attest that they are just wonderful young men, who I am certain will make some amazing contributions to our society in the future. I wish them nothing but the best. Kudos to all!
Matthew M. Freeman
Medway
