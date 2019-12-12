To the editor:
As a retired educator and grandmother to children of elementary school age, I am troubled by what appears to be a trend.
In a recent report on Plainville’s Special Town Meeting, Sun Chronicle reporter Stephen Peterson wrote that the voters endorsed numerous expenditures including $115K for a parking lot, $97K for police cruisers, and $54K for a live fire simulator. ("Plainville town meeting votes money for two new wells, rent control board, De .6, City & Town)
I was left to wonder where is the supplemental funding for our most precious resource; our children.
Rita O’Hare
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.