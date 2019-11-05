To the editor:
The fluoride article that was reported in the Oct. 29 edition of The Sun Chronicle should be extremely concerning to all residents of North Attleboro. (“Fluoride fumble in North: North Attleboro not getting the full dose of fluoride in the water,” Page A1)
We’re just now being informed that the water fluoridation program, instituted in our town (at behest of the voters) during the year 2000, has been “out of control” since 2011 (eight years). And, we’re only made aware of this by our astute public health nurse (not the DPW) who reviewed the state’s report on the town’s water quality.
Are we to believe this report was not made available to the DPW, who has the responsibility for managing the program?
My first thought was who (if anyone) is minding the store at the Department of Public Works? If this critical responsibility is falling through the cracks, what other DPW responsibilities may not be getting handled properly?
Having spent my entire business career in the private sector I can say unequivocally that an error of this magnitude would have resulted in immediate termination of those individuals responsible.
However, I recognize that situations such as what we are just now being made aware of, are treated quite differently in the public sector where many serious errors are just glossed over.
How can we, as a town, improve if there is no price to be paid for inexcusable errors such as this?
I’m curious to see the results of this investigation once it has been completed, assuming this information is made available to the residents.
An error of this magnitude, given the health-related issues that might have occurred, should not be taken lightly.
I’m expecting there will be repercussions attendant to a careless error with this level of seriousness the residents of North Attleboro deserve and should expect no less. Heads should roll on this one.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
