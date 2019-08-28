Helping monarch butterflies is good for everyone
To the editor:
Thanks Sun Chronicle for your continuing monarch butterfly coverage. (“Smitten by butterflies,” Page 1, Aug. 26)
We’ve been raising caterpillars for the past three years, and this year released 28 butterflies on Benefit Street in Attleboro.
It’s also nice to see that places like the Attleboro Public Library are allowing milkweed to grow to help this important pollinator thrive.
Kevin Grady
Attleboro
