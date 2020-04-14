The Sun Chronicle never misses a chance to take a shot
To the editor:
Monday’s Sun Chronicle does it again. Never miss the opportunity to exploit a crisis.
An Associated Press story led with bold faced headline “Lost time lamented: Missed signs and missteps slowed pandemic response.” The Sun Chronicle should have saved all the ink and simply wrote: “It’s Trump’s Fault!”
Buttressed by anonymous interviews, Monday morning quarterbacking, clairvoyant last-month observation and news, all support another AP tome aimed at Trump bashing.
The only thing missing was Crazy Uncle Joe’s claim of ‘xenophobic fear-mongering’ in regard to the most important, timely Trump reaction to halt the virus’ spread. And the WHO claim that the China travel restriction was unnecessary. Oh wait, that would not support the paper’s claim that the president has ineptly handled this crisis.
Seems that news outlets are distancing themselves from reality.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
