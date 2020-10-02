To the editor:
Are you in quarantine? Not the two-week kind; the self-directed open-end kind. The kind where you remain isolated as much as possible seven days a week.
If you are, you’re fortunate to have that option at the same time you know very well how much you’re missing out on.
Most people, of course, are not in that position. They have to work, they have to grocery shop, they have to send their kids to school and worry about whether they’ll bring home the coronavirus.
That’s not you. You have a degree of independence and maybe the support of extended family.
Also, you’ve taken into account things like your medical vulnerability and your age. You may be thinking that you can’t afford to get seriously sick because other people are depending on you in some way.
You are taking the long view. That’s not popular today. There’s tremendous social pressure to revert to normal practices like going out to eat or visiting relatives, with the requisite precautions, of course.
You feel that pull, too. You’re human but then you remind yourself there’s a risk of getting the virus and in your case the price might be too high.
You also have recognized that there’s rampant noncompliance with the accepted precautions against catching or spreading the virus.
Most people wear masks, thankfully. They keep their distance from others. They have a spray bottle of sanitizer in the car. But there are a good number who disregard those actions or rebel against them.
So you have decided that self-quarantining is the best option. If that’s the case, first of all, congratulations on doing all you can to protect yourself and your family.
Secondly, thank you for protecting others, some of whom have a preexisting condition that could make a virus infection much more serious for them.
You take the long view — and you sure hope that a vaccine is developed and available as soon as possible. Don’t feel guilty about doing the wise thing.
Ned Bristol
Wrentham
