To the editor:
I hope that the passing of George Ross on May 20 will remind us all to have faith and be thankful for those public servants who not only do their job, but live it. In his time as city councilor and state representative, Ross displayed a devotion to assisting and watching over the residents of Attleboro at every turn. He was a diligent, hard working, and devoted city executive.
As a small businessman, Ross opened Murray’s Restaurant and expanded his support of Attleboro by making needed contributions to many charities over the years. I can tell you that I saw many ‘free’ meals handed over the counter to people who were, “down on their luck.” This was always done quietly and without fanfare. He never spoke of it. He just did it, because he wanted to help. After the closing of Murray’s, Ross donated the use of his building to “Christmas is for Kids” as a temporary home.
These memories are just the tip of an iceberg of magnanimous, generous and loving actions of this jolly, honorable and giving man. I hope that this letter will be just the first of many, from people who know how blessed we were to have had George Ross.
Here’s to you George. As it says in scripture, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.