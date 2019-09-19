Mayor Heroux shows real leadership ... every day
To the editor:
Yes, it is true that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux responded with “no comment” after the online quarrel between Jonathan Weydt and Heather Porreca.
The comment about John McCain’s response of a racist remark from a supporter doesn’t compare with the memes and satire Weydt wrote about Porreca. There were no racist remarks against her, or attacks on her gender, or belittling remarks that may have warranted a response.
Weydt remarked about her non-traditional education questioning if she had the right qualifications for the job of mayor. Heroux was showing discretion in leadership by staying neutral and not commenting about the online fighting. Frankly, criticism happens in politics and Porreca’s response to the satire shows her weakness. The satire is not new, it happened during the 2017 mayoral election between former mayor Kevin Dumas and Heroux as well. Weydt is an equal opportunity satirist and frequent critic of all politics. It’s not a matter for police resources.
As far as letter writer (school committee member) Rob Gedde’s criticism of Heroux’s leadership (“Heroux fails test for what a true leader should be,” Letters to the editor, Sept .17), Heroux has shown strong leadership in each instance. Heroux has continued to advocate for equality both during the election and during this term as mayor.
Heroux showed concerned leadership, not opposition, regarding the impact to residents due to the tax hike for the new high school.
Heroux has shown fiscal leadership around the social service building. He showed leadership for safety of the city and councilors regarding the heat assistance issue this summer.
Leadership is not always popular and any person in this job will be criticized.
Diane and Laurie Sawyer
Attleboro
