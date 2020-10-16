Heroux for Bristol County sheriff
To the editor:
I am replying to the article in The Sun Chronicle about Mayor Paul Heroux. In this story the mayor asked for campaign donations. I have already designated a $4.44 contribution, per his request. (“Attleboro mayor mulls third term, seeks campaign contributions in the ‘4’s’,” Oct. 13. Page A1)
However, I will be making the check out to a different entity.
As you may know, I am the unofficial, un-appointed, volunteer chairperson for the “Sheriff Heroux in 22”, campaign. I honestly believe that electing Heroux as sheriff of Bristol County will kill two birds with one vote.
First, it would remove the foolish, egocentric, clueless, Trumpeter now holding that office and replace him with a person who, in my opinion, is competent and knowledgable.
Second, it would give us a chance to get a better mayor. Vote “Sheriff Heroux in 22”!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
