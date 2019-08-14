To the editor:
Here we are in North Attleboro going into our second tax year with the $6 million overide (with 2.5 percent additionally this fiscal year) and yet we are short several hundred thousands dollars from the commonwealth so we must cut some services. Really!
Other than a substantial tax increase, down here in Adamsdale we haven’t seen much change.
Water pressure is way too high messing up the plumbing. Have to buy our drinking water because we don’t care for the taste of chlorine. No sidewalks nor crosswalks to be found so “good luck” if you live on the south side of heavily traveled May Street and have to catch the school bus or want to walk to church on Sunday or want to get the newspaper or mail other than during mid-morning.
Not sure the children are any better at doing math, using proper grammar or understanding U.S. history than we were when the Adamsdale school house was in use.
Hopefully our new form of government will improve things now that the average voter is further removed from determining his/her own destiny.
Maybe Adamsdale needs to return to having a Pawtucket telephone exchange and mail delivery from Valley Falls. Come on! You elected folks want to run the town. Well, run it!
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro
