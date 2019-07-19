High-speed rail is becoming a necessity for New Englanders
To the editor:
Imagine a world where the journey from Boston to New York City could take well under three hours without having to face flying’s high-stress situations and compact spaces.
Countries across the globe have been combating these issues beginning in 1964 with Japan’s rail line running between Tokyo and Osaka just in time for the Olympics. In 2002, Shanghai’s Maglev Train began operation transporting people from the airport to Shanghai reaching speeds of 267 mph. High-Speed rail lines are also used throughout Europe to connect major European cities. China boasts over 16,000 miles of lines in operation with over 6,000 miles under construction.
So why can’t the United States experience the conveniences of high-speed rail? Many US cities, typically out West, are simply too geographically widespread and have natural barriers such as mountains, adding to the complexity and cost of constructing these railways.
However, areas along the East Coast may see improvements in rail due to Amtrak’s investment of $2.4 billion towards infrastructure upgrades. The Acela line will see the bulk of these upgrades with U.S. Senator, Charles Schumer stating “the next generation of Acela service will mean safer, faster and modern trains for customers throughout the Northeast.” According to Amtrak’s website, these steps toward high-speed rail are expected to be in service by the end of 2022.
Perhaps America will see the benefits of faster transportation in the near future.
Colin Eldred
Norfolk
