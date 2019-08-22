To the editor:
Recently, among other upbeat news, I learned that Hollywood is releasing a movie this September called “The Hunt” in which “elites” hunt “deplorables” for fun and for the egregious sin of possessing different political views.
Now, Hollywood, if only you had bothered to consult me, I could have provided several examples of real life people being persecuted for this, and they are worth dramatizing let me tell you.
You could have done a film about James Hodgkinson, a registered Democrat who attempted to commit mass murder during a baseball game because there was a large amount of Republican Congress members present, and who almost killed Steve Scalise who wound up hospitalized while TV pundits sighed and admitted they couldn’t feel too bad because they didn’t share his views.
Or how about the plight of Senator Rand Paul who was assaulted by a neighbor, who broke five of his ribs and who recently needed surgery for lung damage?
Or you could dramatize the Antifa, a brave group of masked warriors who, armed with bike locks and chemically laced milkshakes recently put journalist Andy Ngo in the hospital with a brain hemorrhage. Since the poor man was doing his job at the time and had only a camera with which to defend himself, this would be some battle to watch.
Or — and this may sound crazy — Hollywood could choose to release more uplifting movies that emphasis our similarities, and while still having ample conflict and drama, omit the senseless acts of violence altogether. You never know, but it might make a difference.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
