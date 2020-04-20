To the editor:
In this time of the coronavirus, we have the military giving us “Mercy” and “Comfort” — these are the chosen monikers that have been bestowed on the two ships crewed by the military. In contrast to this, we have myriad examples of what big-hearted civilians, firmly believing that “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” can do, have done, and continue to do now and always.
Regardless of what some people may, or may not think of the “Patriots Papa,” and “Big Cheese,” civilian Robert Kraft, he has risen to the occasion, bringing in ventilators and other desperately needed equipment/medical supplies via his large, colorful plane.
Also, for a long time, a ship crewed by civilians, aptly named “Hope,” brought needed supplies and other goods to people in desperate straits whenever and wherever they might be. I don’t know for certain if it was run/owned by the American Red Cross. I do know it was truly a life-saving floating hospital at sea.
Civilians can set up “field tents” in any field. Some have expertise in construction, teaching, training and assisting their fellow humans. They often spend much of their time and lives devoted to those they peacefully help and care for and about. They literally and figuratively build bridges, tend fields, and raise homes for humanity.
They don’t wear “camos,” are unarmed, and never endanger, wound or kill anyone, including innocent college students. Let the tightly wound, warrior automatons remain off base in their killing field, doing what they were taught to do best. And, let the various skilled and trained (often on-the-job) caring, dedicated civilian helpmates humanely and peacefully do what they do best — serve humanity in times of trauma and turmoil, sadness and stress in every way they can.
David Daugman
Attleboro
