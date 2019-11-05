How about we vote for neither?
To the editor:
Can we have a write-in option for the mayor’s position?
We are currently looking at two people who should go back to the sandbox and learn how to play nicely together. We don’t need the animosity that permeates our national politics replicated on the local level.
Our current mayor has tissue-paper skin when anyone dares to disagree with him.
His opponent is receiving backing from business outside of the city and a Super PAC that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. Why do donors who potentially are not Attleboro residents want to influence our election? What is there to be gained?
Carol Willis
Attleboro
