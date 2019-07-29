How long can we back a team that seems enthralled with Donald Trump
To the editor:
Is anyone else struggling with their love of the New England Patriots?
I have loved them before Bob Kraft.
I loved them when the stadium was old and embarrassing, yet today, I cringe at the knowledge that Coach Bill Belichick wrote a letter to President Donald Trump fawning over him and then owner Kraft recently went to Mar Lago for a fancy presidential dinner.
At what point does my love of science, Mother Earth, human rights, and goodness trump football? Will we all be as silent as the Republicans in Congress?
Amy Battisti
Providence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.