To the editor:
I will have to admit that I was confused after reading Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley, as well as letter writers Ed Schagrin and Robert O’Connell, in their Jan. 15 responses to the move to impeach the president.
Donald Trump has always been a minority president. He received the minority vote in both the 2016 and 2020 election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 2.9 million more votes than Trump.
In the 2020 election, Joe Biden won 7 million+plus more votes than Trump.
In 2016 Trump received 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232 and he bragged about how great his win was.
Biden won the same amount, 306, with Trump winning just 231. Yet there are still those who believe Biden stole the election. It amazes me that people can believe you can steal 7 million votes, and even after 60 court cases said otherwise.
We should not be surprised that Trump, again, lost the popular vote. He has never had the support of the majority of the American people.
Trump was so afraid he would lose that he began complaining that the election was rigged well before it was even under way.
He even appointed a new postmaster general in an attempt to interfere with mail-in ballots. Even the Supreme Court would not take his case of alleged election fraud.
So what did he do. He tried to interfere with the electoral college count, even asking his Vice President Mike Pence to intervene. When that, too, failed, he incited a group of hardcore supporters, not to argue his case, but to threaten the very lives of the people who make our laws. Five people have died, people were beaten and members of Congress have come down with the virus because his followers in Congress refused to wear masks.
Trump hopes to run for president in 2024. We cannot allow that to happen. By impeaching him and the Senate voting to remove him from office, he will never be allowed to hold a government seat again.
Margaret Werner
Norton
