Hunters are vital in helping to preserve our wildlife and forests
To the editor:
Spending time in nature is a worthwhile activity.
People find any number of excuses to get “into the woods” whether it’s hiking, bird-watching, camping, boating, ATV riding or even hunting. Personally, I enjoy observing wildlife and studying the complex world of nature.
It’s reassuring to know there is so much preserved land to venture into, here in Attleboro and throughout New England. I advocate for the environment. I dedicate spare time toward conservation. I’ve been called a naturalist, an environmentalist, a litter picker-upper and even been decried a cry-baby tree-hugger. I support people and organizations who advocate for wildlife conservation. That is why I support hunters and many of their organizations.
For instance, Ducks Unlimited, a waterfowl sportsman group, preserves in North America 14 million acres of wetland habitat.
More locally, Mass Wildlife claims in its annual guide that its financial backbone is the purchase of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
The agency preserves and maintains 210,000 acres of wildlife management areas. Compare that to Mass Audubon with 38,000 acres.
Were it not for hunters and their advocacy there would be a lot less preserved land.
Sometimes on a hike I come across a deer stand lashed to a tree.
Often, of course, I climb the ladder and sit in the seat high above the forest floor. I imagine being a person watching quietly here for hours, waiting for game that, more likely than not, never appears. This is a person who can sit still, stare through the trees, feel the wind occasionally sway their lofty perch and find contentment in being part of the natural world. This is an activity I would not want to discourage anyone from doing.
Gary Krofta
Attleboro
