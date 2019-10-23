Hunting is different in the South
To the editor:
In regards to The Sun Chronicle story on hunting in Attleboro (“On the Hunt,” October 19-20, A1), there is misinformation in this story.
In comparison to South Carolina, what is not said here is that down south, deer travel in herds, not like in Massachusetts.
Also in the South you are allowed to hunt deer with dogs which increases your chances of killing a deer.
Tom Stella
Mansfield
