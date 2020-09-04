To the editor:
As a returning student of Wamsutta Middle School, I feel the need to express my feelings of the upcoming hybrid learning for the 2020-2021 year.
I believe this is the best possible way to open schools safely and to transition into a full-on face-to-face learning program later in the future.
Justin Fiore
Attleboro
