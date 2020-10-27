To the editor:
We are writing to voice our opinion and concern regarding the decision of the Attleboro School Committee to keep its students in hybrid learning mode even though the numbers of coronavirus cases have been proven that we remain in the “Red Zone.”
Thankfully our children are grown, so we do not have children in the school system, however, we have many friends that do and also many friends that are teachers.
They are struggling to make the decision as to what is the right thing to do for themselves, and their families. After watching the Oct. 19 school committee meeting that was basically controlled by three dominate males in the room — Stephen Withers Jr., William Larson and Scott Domenici — we were disheartened to hear that basically the Attleboro School Committee doesn’t care about the state’s guidelines and feels that it can pick and choose and make up its own rules as its members see fit. We just want you to know as outsiders looking in, and in our decisions with parents who have children using this hybrid model and in talking with our teacher friends, this model isn’t working. Teachers, parents and students are overwhelmed. Students are having a hard time keeping track of what days are their in-school days, and home-school days, and the adults are burned out. Everyone is suffering. As far as sending home older students to “quarantine” because they’ve been in contact with a positive tested case, that’s a joke. Neither the students and their parents are quarantining. Kids are out doing what they want, with or without their parents.
We feel it is time that you follow the recommendations provided by the state and make all of the students learn virtually from home until the entire city can get into a safe zone.
James R. and Robin M. Salvas
Attleboro
