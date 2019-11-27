To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.
Hey, why not? I don’t have a job. I admit I can’t throw the bull crap any where as good as the other 20 or 25 candidates running on the Democratic ticket. I’m also not nearly as educated or attractive as my fellow candidates.
But, I know enough to keep my mouth shut and not put my foot in it. My strongest opponent at this point in time seems to be ex VP Joe Biden, who seems like a good old boy, but is a disaster waiting to happen. Then we have Liz Warren of Massachusetts, formerly of the Chippewa or Sioux or one of those Midwest tribes, who wants to drive all the rich folks out of the country with her asinine tax plan. She hasn’t figured out yet that if you’re rich you can live anywhere you want in the world.
My platform will be very simple. Every American citizen will have the same benefits, health care, and perks that our politicians and government employees in DC have. As with my fellow Democratic candidates, I also have no idea how my plan will be paid for. Also, opponents of my foreign policy will be forth coming after the election.
All donations to my campaign should be sent to Wounded Warrior Project.
Jim Rowan
Atteboro
