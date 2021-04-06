To the editor:
I arrived home recently to find a box on my front porch. It was a Strider bike to be assembled for ages 18 months-5 years. Maybe an Easter gift?
It was tough to tell who delivered it, as there was no Fedex stamp, wasn’t from the Post Office so we figured maybe Amazon. They are in this neighborhood quite a bit.
My wife researched and found the identical bike listed on Amazon on sale for $109. I called Amazon customer service and explained that on the label the street name was correct, but that it was to be delivered to Taunton, not North Attleboro. The number was wrong and the name incorrect. (We did in fact try and find the correct name, address and hopefully a phone number to let them know we have their package but were not successful).
I was told by the customer service rep to either donate, keep or destroy the package. Now again, the trucks are in our neighborhood continuously. Would it have been that difficult to pick it up and maybe deliver it to it’s rightful owner? I have a couple of options. Certainly I won’t destroy it. I’ll possibly donate it, or if you see a 6-foot, 70-year-old slightly overweight man hunched over riding a Strider bike, don’t be afraid to say hello.
Bill Ellis
North Attleboro
