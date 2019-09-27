To the editor:
So let me get this straight. Countless lifetimes of commitment to public service, not public profit, should serve as a disqualification for public office? Are you kidding me! Sounds like a punch line for a Saturday Night Live skit but someone actually wrote that.
Congressman Kennedy is now challenging Ed Markey for the U.S. Senate seat.
I look forward to an engaging experience, a healthy example of the democratic process.
But on Sept. 20, The Sun Chronicle published a guest column by Michael Seward who argued that Kennedy was, among other things, riding the coattails of the Kennedy name and is the “status quo” (“We are tired of the status-quo, and that includes Kennedy.”)
He argued that Kennedy should take a back seat. Well, let us look at some facts, and not fake news. scare tactics or innuendo.
Kennedy volunteered south of the border in a prior life to help those living in squalor when young friends were living in comfort back home. Kennedy took a low-paying, low-level government position when his friends were sun bathing, sailing, or playing golf. The Kennedy family is filled with examples of public service, including the Special Olympics, and not public profit.
At a “coffee” meet and greet hosted by local attorney and legend Max Volterra, then-candidate Kennedy appeared on the sidewalk as my wife and I walked into the event. He did not ask us our name, nor tell us who he was. Instead he asked “What are the issues you are most concerned about?”
That my friends is the cornerstone of a public servant. Trying to get a feel for the community and what’s important to them. Reaching out and rubbing elbows with the community to become a better public servant and advocate for a better country.
Neither Kennedy or Markey would know me if I was standing right next to them. I have not decided who I will vote for in this race, but I do not fear the future, new ideas or change. Times are forever changing, as President John F. Kennedy reminded us nearly 60 years ago: “Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans ...”
Kennedy comes from a family tradition of public service, and is a badge of honor to be proud of.
One developed over generations, with a respect for public service and the honor to serve the people.
I believe Kennedy is charting his own path, knowing that he carries certain expectations of the electorate and he has an overwhelming, admirable and humble approach that is genuine.
If that is the status quo, give me a large cup please.
James D. McKenna
North Attleboro
