To the editor:
Last week, in response to people who pointed out the double standards of Dr. Anthony Fauci ignoring social distancing guidelines with his mask down in photos after throwing the first pitch at a baseball game, replied that it was “mischievous” of his critics to do so and that he was merely drinking water.
Lately, there has been a lot of mischief afoot in Democrat-run cities, what with protestors getting up to all sorts of wacky high jinx, including a reenactment of “Lord of Flies,” in which peaceful protesters set a pig’s head on fire, presumably to represent their views on the police.
Among their latest shenanigans, they’ve also peacefully burned American flags and Bibles, the last of which is considered exercising one’s free speech, rather than a hate crime against Christians, though if it had been another religion’s holy book, it might have been seen differently.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, several pro-life students were handcuffed and arrested for writing “Black Pre-Born Lives Matter,” in front of a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic. They used chalk to express their thoughts, which shouldn’t be too hard to erase and did not resist by hurling projectiles at the police. Still, I don’t know about you, but I feel much safer now that those ruffians have been properly disciplined.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
