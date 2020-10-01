To the editor:
George Bernard Shaw once said “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”
Anyone watching the first debacle can say both failed to help define their respective positions.
Each candidate, with their plethora of experience, tried in earnest to convince the American people who was better suited to be president. Last night’s event was more like two children sparring, trying to one up each other. Neither took the high road, though there was ample opportunity for that.
Joe Biden would have been best to have said nothing at points in the debate, allowing Donald Trump to ramble.
Biden should have turned to his opponent, during one of Trump’s pauses, and said, “Are you serious. You are the president of the United States and yet act like a child by your statements and actions.”
Distance between the candidates would have increased by calling Trump out for trashing the dignity of the office. The time to directly chastise Trump, in front of the voters, was last night.
Biden should not wrestle with Trump. He needs to rethink his approach for the next debate.
Mark Titelbaum
Taunton
