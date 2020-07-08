To the editor:
Regarding "Attleboro residents fired up over fireworks," June 23, Page A1. It concerns Mayor Paul Heroux, the Attleboro Police Chief Police Chief Kyle Heagney (and certain remarks he has made), and the recurring and, this year, steadily escalating and extremely annoying problem of kids in adult suits setting off numerous illegal fireworks nightly here in Attleboro.
When I was living in Waltham, we had a Fourth of July fireworks display, with band music and some popular rock bands, every year. Sometimes the fireworks were shot off at the playground; other times, across the river from the Grover Cronin's parking lot.
When I came to Attleboro, every year I attended the fireworks at Hayward Field. In every instance, a few people set off a few fire crackers, "snap, crackle and pop," during the Fourth holiday.
I called Heroux's office for a few reasons. First of all, frustration may be running high here, due to the restrictions and the canceling of the fireworks this year, due to the virus outbreak. Yet, for about the past 2 1/2 weeks, some nefarious nimrods here in Attleboro have nightly been setting off fireworks, uncaught. This goes on around the area of Rivercourt, as well as near or on Dean Street, Perrin Street, Foster Street and Peck Street.
This is not, as the police chief claims, merely what has been going on in years past. It is much more, and more prolonged. Patrols in unmarked cars would greatly alleviate the situation.
Finally, I would like to remind everyone of one plain and simple fact. While the remark about stressed-out warriors may have some merit, please wrap your brains around the undeniable fact that for decades, no one has ever had to subject himself, or herself, to traumatic situations, or PTSD. Many other options are, and have been available to us. Civilians, in many instances frail and elderly, are also at grave risk from the effects of loud, shattering noises. Discriminatory, prejudicial remarks or attitudes, singling out one person or group (such as members of the military), is wrong, hurtful, and accomplishes nothing. No one is, or should ever be looked upon as "better or more worthy" than anyone else.
David Daugman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.