I’m not stone ... yet
To the editor:
Though this happened a month or two ago ...
It’s early evening at the library and I’m propped up on both hands hovering over and working on the puzzle. There is no one else around. I’m startled and jump when someone gently touches me on the very end of my elbow. Six-year-old Edward instantaneously said, “Oh I thought you were a statue.”
I haven’t stopped smiling. I’m 80.
Brad Pitman
Attleboro
