The only ones who are, “wrong-totally wrong,” on the issue of immigrants in the United States are people like Sheriff Thomas Hodsgon and Sun Chronicle letter writer Gerald Chace (“A point of disagreement with Hodgson editorial,” Voice of the Public, Dec. 29), because they, like President Donald Trump, are capable of learning.
What rights do undocumented immigrants have to a court hearing, to an attorney or to free speech? What rights do their children have to education?
How those rights play out in practice is more complex.
To answer those questions, we must start with a more basic question — does the U.S. Constitution apply to undocumented immigrants?
“Yes, without question,” said Cristina Rodriguez, a professor at Yale Law School. “Most of the provisions of the Constitution apply on the basis of personhood and jurisdiction in the United States.”
Many parts of the Constitution use the term “people” or “person” rather than “citizen.”
Rodriguez said those laws apply to everyone physically on U.S. soil, whether they are a citizen or not.
As a result, many of the basic rights, such as the freedom of religion and speech, the right to due process and equal protection under the law apply to citizens and noncitizens.
“Persons” also pay taxes if they earn wages and pay Social Security and other taxes.
John Wade
Norton
